Theodore Schaefer, Livermore
Our great thanks to Doug Mann of Livermore for his fine letter about how the mayor and city council ‘slow rolls’ the citizenry into more and greater land developer projects, particularly busting the UGB. Now they want to develop ag lands east of Greenville Rd. and allow it to be developed industrially, like an Ikea or more warehouses, etc. Then, we will be asked to vote on this travesty, and if passed, the ‘parcel tax’ (read single family homeowners) will be handed large property tax increases, but bypassing tens of thousands of local apartment owners who obviously live only on one huge parcel, but can swing an election either way for the rest of us to pick up the tab. The school district is soon to request a similar vote for another $395 million for vaguely named projects for themselves.