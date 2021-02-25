David Pastor, Pleasanton
We are undergoing a government-forced changeover from fossil fuels to something called green energy.
At present, the United States generates 80% of its energy from fossil fuels and only 5% from renewable sources. Analysts at Wood Mackenzie estimate that there will be 741,000 megawatt-hours of battery storage word wide by 2030. The state of Minnesota uses about 72,000,000 megawatt-hours of electricity each year. Battery storage will meet only 1% of Minnesota’s requirement by 2030.
This week, Texas had blackouts due to low temperatures, snow, and ice freezing windmills and covering solar cells. Last year, California experienced blackouts and brownouts due to high temperatures increasing usage beyond the power grid’s ability to deliver sufficient energy. More than ever, we need reliable power sources.
According to the Manhattan Institute, a single electric car battery weighing 1000 pounds requires extracting and processing 500,000 pounds of material. There may be 1% or less of the desired mineral in the mined dirt and rock. Mine it, transport it, crush the rock, treat it with various chemicals to separate the good from the bad, dispose of the now toxic chemicals and rubble, purify and process the remainder into a usable form, then ship it to the various manufactures needing it.
Now, the batteries can be built. All of this is done with fossil fuels. 17 of these minerals must be imported. A significant expansion of green energy will result in an unprecedented increase in global mining with its own environmental issues.