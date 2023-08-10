Larry Graves, Livermore
The Independent’s editorial dated Aug. 3, 2023, regarding the Greenland ice cores study was very interesting. Scientists discovered that 400,000 years ago Greenland’s ice sheet had melted and raised sea levels 5 feet. Before this study was done, scientists expected Greenland’s mile thick ice sheet to be solidly frozen. The carbon dioxide level in the atmosphere at that time was 260-280 parts per million. Today’s carbon dioxide level in the atmosphere is about 420 parts per million. Since the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere 400,000 years ago was only about 64% of today’s level, do the scientists have an explanation of what may have caused this unexpected melting of the Greenland ice sheet 400,000 years ago? If carbon dioxide caused the ice sheet to melt 400,000 years ago, why has it not melted today with much higher atmospheric carbon dioxide levels? I’m not a climate denier, just curious.