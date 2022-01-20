Last week, a strong group of people voiced their criticism at the city council meeting against the city's capricious loaning of 1.9M to Presidio for a surface valet parking lot at 2080 Railroad Ave. These individuals represented organized groups within Livermore, including PreserveDowntownLivermore.com, UnfittoServe2022.com, UnitedNeighborsTri-Valley.com, FriendsofLivermore.com, and SaveLivermoreDowntown.com, to name a few. Their arguments were not against the hotel as John Marchand continually and deliberately tried to conflate. They were against the City loaning public taxpayer money to an underfinanced hotelier who does not have the funds to begin hotel construction. These groups represent a large contingent of citizens in Livermore.
United NeighborsTriValley, which includes thousands of citizens from across the state of California, is opposed to unethical developer practices of building affordable housing at the expense of local control.
Ex-Mayor Marchand opened the comments on this agenda item with a vitriolic attack against these citizens and demeaned them as being all from one group. That isn’t true. But the lack of verifiable truth doesn't stop Marchand. Marchand ranted about Joan Seppala and Jean King (members of SLD) as if they had been the cause of every illness caused by Covid. It makes the compassionate public uncomfortable to see grown men behaving like misogynists attacking two elderly women. Still, these two women happen to be quite remarkable. Joan Seppala and Jean King are two of the most influential and generous philanthropists in Livermore. They have helped small non-profits, the underserved, the poor, the homeless, the wineries, the arts and protected the urban growth boundary against development for decades. These women represent the true definition of “philanthropists.”
Marchand has become the cheerleader for Eden Housing’s super-sized downtown plan and never wastes an opportunity to spread his disinformation campaigns on NextDoor, the press, City Council, or GPAC meetings. The hotel industry has suffered deep losses since Covid and caused many construction delays both locally and globally. The delays affected every business sector, including the Livermore wine industry. It is absurd to blame these delays on Joan Seppala or Jean King. The delays are caused by outside factors which have hurt all businesses from 2020 to the present. Several developers (Shea Homes, and Legacy, etc.,) collectively donated $7K to Marchand's campaign. Yet he preens, “I have not accepted so much as a cup of coffee from any developer.” Marchand defends developers because he was paid to carry their water.