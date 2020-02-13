"A Gun That Changed Their Lives Forever," published in The Independent Feb. 6, incorrectly states that Moms Demand Action is an organization that is both nonpartisan and promotes gun safety.
The article should have stated that the group is largely funded by billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, and offers no gun-safety training, courses, or other resources. It is strictly a political advocacy group that promotes gun-control policies that restrict ordinary, everyday Americans, while doing little, if anything, to reduce crime or violence.
While the advice that MDA member “Ann” gives regarding securing guns is both sensible and reasonable, the policies the larger group advocates go far beyond such commonsense recommendations. If readers are interested in actual gun-safety advice, training, and local courses, I refer them to https://gunsafetyrules.nra.org/ or their local NRA-certified instructor.