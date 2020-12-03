Elizabeth Judge, Livermore
Prime agricultural land in North Livermore might be used for an industrial solar project, contrary to the intent of Measure D, but passing the laugh test when calling itself a solar “farm.”
Leaders got bad advice five years ago when this huge project surfaced. There is no way it is appropriate under Measure D, which reserves the land for agricultural use. Solar panels do not grow kilowatts and they certainly do nothing to solve the food shortage.
Solar power is important for the planet’s environment, but not at the cost of the environment itself. It is better placed where land cannot be used for anything else. As the climate changes, food and wine production will become more difficult, putting water supply at the head of the list. Cleaning so many solar panels during elongated fire seasons would be a daunting task. Giant solar projects in another state used toxic cleaning solutions, contaminating underground water tables.
Leaders involved in this, who knew full well the ramifications of Measure D five years ago, and who also have influence over East Bay Community Energy, should recuse themselves in decisions regarding this proposed massive industrial solar facility.