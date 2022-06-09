Susan Mayall, Livermore
On my early morning walk today, I was approaching Smith School when I noticed a police car. Unusual, I thought, in that quiet neighborhood. Then, I remembered. It’s now over a week since the Uvalde massacre, and the stories are disappearing from the front pages.
There has already been another mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma and, doubtless, many single episodes in the cities of America, killing children, grandparents and college students. Many people will have already killed themselves with guns — the easiest way to do it.
We know, all of us, that there will be more. Smith School is now surrounded by high fences with lockable gates. Our children, walking to school long ago with their friends in Canada, Pennsylvania, Livermore, went to schools that didn’t have fences around them. Do we want today’s children to be barricaded and protected by armed guards, or even armed teachers?
And, what are we doing about it?
A tremendous amount of good work is achieved locally in America by volunteer organizations. Perhaps this is at least partially due to the difficulty of getting anything done at the national level. I’ve lived in three countries and have close relatives in several others, all of them ‘high income’ countries like this one — Britain, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand. All of these countries were able to react quickly to gun massacres, and effectively so, judging by the results. None of them banned all guns.
Many Americans refuse to admit that the easy availability of firearms, of almost any sort and without adequate regulation, is the cause of our enormously high homicide and suicide rates compared with the countries mentioned. The only other answer must be that we are a more violent people. I do not believe it. And, I do not believe that the Founding Fathers, a rational and pragmatic group of brilliant individuals, would have agreed with the present interpretation of the Second Amendment.
How can we use some of the amazing energy we spend on local matters to deal with this national problem? Making our voices heard is a start — not just once, but continually.
Now is not the time to give up until the next massacre.