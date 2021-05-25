Mike Grant, Dublin
Just another couple of Democrats with zero knowledge of gun laws.
Citizens over the last couple years and months the city staff in Dublin have violated our second amendment rights. So, let’s talk about the restriction of your rights.
Councilmembers Shawn Kumagai and Jean Josey were behind this lock your guns up city ordnance. Just in the last five months, they again went out and passed a city ordinance requiring all citizens to lock their guns up. Dublin, there are state and federal laws already on the books for this.
Furthermore, not one person has been convicted for not locking their guns up in the state of California. And let’s go one more step on this comment; not one homeowner who has had their gun removed from their home and use by a minor or anyone in a crime has been convicted for not "locking their gun up."
So, this brings me back to just another couple of Democrats who have zero idea what they are doing to stop crime or make Dublin safe.
As you may know, Shawn works for the 16th State Assembly person Rebecca Bauer- Kahan, who is the biggest anti-second amendment person we could have in office. Jean works for the Dublin school district as a study hall teacher, so that says it all for all us gun owners.
"Why arm qualified teacher to protect our kids?"
That would be stupid!
As a federal firearms dealer for 44 years, I can tell you that Democrats have done almost everything to get rid of guns. The fact is Democrats don't care about public safety at all, caused (sic) if they did, why did all the crap go on across this county last year with looters and destroying property?
Their solution (is to) lock your guns up, so that the bad guy will have the jump on you. Dublin, the local (law enforcement) are three to five minutes away, so do you think that a bad guy can do you harm in three minutes?
What's your life and your family's worth? Do you think Jean or Shawn will come fight the bad guy for you? No way. Both of them will hide under the covers in bed (until) the entire ordeal is over.
Trust me, you need to defend yourself and family, because the city of Dublin could care less about your safety.