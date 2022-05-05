Trish Munro, Livermore
On April 25, Livermore joined other Tri-Valley cities in protecting children from accidental gun death and reducing suicides, as the City Council unanimously voted to require the safe storage of firearms in private residences. The new safe gun storage ordinance was crafted with the help of LPD and requires firearms be kept in locked containers and/or have gun locks. To make safe storage easy, the Livermore Police Department has free gun locks available at LPD’s front lobby kiosk, 1110 S. Livermore Ave. Why does this matter? Easy access to guns results in many unintended deaths and suicides. How much do you know about the problem?
1. Guns became the leading cause of death for American children and teens in:
A. 1985, B. 1999, C. 2008, D. 2020
2. Ninety percent of unintentional shooting deaths and injuries among children take place:
A. at school, B. at home, C. on the street
3. Where do 80% of shooters under the age of 18 obtain the gun used in incidents of gunfire on school grounds?
A. online, B. their home, C. on the street, D. a friend’s or relative’s home, E. B&D
4. What percentage of gun deaths in the US are suicides?
A. one-quarter, B. one-third, C. one-half, D. two-thirds, E. three-quarters
5. What percentage of suicides by those using guns are successful?
A. Less than 5%, B. 15%, C. 30%, D. 75%, E. 90%
6. What percentage of suicides by those NOT using guns are successful?
A. Less than 5%, B. 15%, C. 30%, D. 75%, E. 90%
7. How much higher is the firearm suicide rate in the U.S. than in other high-income countries?
A. 2 times, B. 5 times, C. 10 times
8. How much has the firearm suicide rate increased over the past decade?
A. 25 %, B. 38%, C. 59%
Answers: 1. D, 2. B, 3. E, 4. D, 5. E, 6. A, 7. C, 8. C
