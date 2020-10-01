Aaron Horner, Livermore
Yanira Guzman is exactly who we need for our Livermore students. A mother of two intelligent students, she exemplifies the tenacity and clarity of vision we need to lead the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District through this difficult time and into a promising future.
Our students and families need leaders who are deeply invested and dedicated to putting in the effort to develop the creative solutions required to get us over this educational slump. Yanira possess such determination and attacks her business with the same level of intensity. Applying her quick wit and kind heart to the challenges that our school district will need to address over the next few years will surely help our community recover as quickly as possible.
Yanira for LVJUSD Board of Trustees is a great decision for our students and the future of our city.