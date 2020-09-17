Jennifer Boicic, Livermore
I met Yanira Guzman through a Latinas of the Bay Area meet-up group that she co-leads and organizes for professional, like-minded women. We instantly connected given our similar backgrounds, being the first in our families to attend university and working in the technology industry. As our friendship has grown, she never ceases to impress me with her ambitious goals, both personally and professionally. She dreams big and always accomplishes what she puts her mind to.
I admire Yanira for balancing being a single mother and running her own business, while also giving back to the community, using her passion, experience and skills to drive change. By teaching job readiness skills, she has helped so many students and professionals advance in their careers. Yanira’s positivity, collaborative approach, ability to listen and follow-through have made her a successful career coach and business-owner.
Her background in technology and connections to Silicon Valley will also be an asset for the Livermore Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees. Imagine the partnerships that she can help facilitate between Livermore and tech companies to enhance programs for our youth, further preparing them for careers in the industry.
This is why I absolutely support Yanira’s candidacy. She brings representation, experience, skills and passion that is needed now more than ever.