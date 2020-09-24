Katya Pérez, Livermore
I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Yanira Guzman for almost two years since we met at our local Livermore yoga studio. We’ve also connected through Latinistas Bay Area for monthly meetings and activities.
I was so impressed with her knowledge and experience that I hired her to update my resume. She also offered important recommendations that led me to my new job.
Yanira is a true go-getter who wants to create positive change for underrepresented people in our community. She listens to people and their needs to come up with solutions that bring about positive results.
I admire her ability to wear many hats as single mom raising two amazing children, a business owner, and a career coach. She has the drive to pursue a vision until it comes to fruition no matter what it takes. She is a person who is all about “service to others” and that’s exactly the type of attitude the community needs on our school board. That is why I believe she’s meant to be a leader on the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees.