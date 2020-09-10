Ruby Moppi, Livermore
Although I've known Yanira Guzmán for over eight years, our friendship grew when our sons became teammates in Granada Little League. While we cheered our boys during games, she and I talked about motherhood, careers, and life. What I noticed and admired about Yanira is that even though she is a single mom she nonetheless is very involved in her children’s school and recreational lives, manages her career, and has now started a small business coaching professionals – young and experienced – to navigate the workforce.
You see, when Yanira sets out to do something, she takes action, she follows through. It is because of this determination, as well as her willingness to listen to others, that I believe she will be an asset to the Livermore Unified School District Board of Trustees.
When you want something done, Yanira is the one to do it. And if she doesn't know how, she will not stop. She will find the right person or organization to make it happen. This is what I'm signing on for: A mother who gets things done.