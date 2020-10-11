Connie Delacerda, Livermore
I met Yanira Guzmán over two years ago when I joined Latinistas Bay Area, a women empowerment group that she co-leads.
She is an empathetic leader. She is compassionate and easily develops relationships with others. She has the ability to make others feel comfortable, secure, and safe, allowing them to open up and share their thoughts and experiences. This is a valuable and needed trait for a school board member.
She listens to and actively reaches out to those often overlooked and overshadowed and to those who feel undervalued, giving them the confidence to ask for and make change. This is evident in the work that she does as a career coach and woman leader.
Executives, mid-senior professionals and recent graduates choose to work with Yanira with career preparation and transition because she cares. She cares for the well-being of others and genuinely wants the best for them.
This is what I want for our Livermore students and families.