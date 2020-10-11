Liliana Gonzalez, Livermore
I met Yanira Guzman four years ago when I moved to Livermore, and I truly admire her dedication and perseverance.
She is a mother, educator, entrepreneur and, most importantly, she is a person who is committed to help the community sharing her talents - especially to those whom, like many us and herself, have found difficulties on our way to higher education.
As a first-generation college graduate, Yanira Guzman knows what it's like to come from a family that values education yet did not know all the intricacies of getting from elementary school to college. She understands that there is a real need to address and provide similar families here in Livermore with the knowledge needed to support their children during long-distance learning.
She quickly created tutorial videos for the Spanish-speaking population, demonstrating how to access the district's adopted learning platform. After seeing her video on her social media platforms, I immediately shared it with the Spanish-speaking families at my children's school.
I saw what she saw - families valuing education and needing additional assistance. She works toward building equity and access, and I see (that) as value added to the school board.