Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Bacon is the best choice for Alameda County supervisor.
Haubert has taken half a million dollars from Shea Properties, TruiPointe Homes, Trumark Homes, Citation Homes, Award Homes, Cemex Mining, construction companies, builders and real estate interests. This level of contributions is too much influence. Whose interests will be served?
The best choice for Alameda County supervisor? It has to be Vinnie Bacon, the only clean-money candidate committed to preserving open space. Bacon does not take money from developers, corporations, lobbyists or special-interest groups.
Haubert, as current mayor of Dublin, has allowed the city to grow at one of the fastest rates in the entire state of California, faster than San Diego County. Under Haubert's leadership, what do we see? Mile after mile of uncontrolled residential development with overcrowded schools and few desirable amenities.
Don't be fooled by slick negative ads and flyers … follow the big money trail and it leads to Haubert.
What do we want and need? Livermore residents have fought for decades to preserve and support our agricultural heritage - ranching, farming, vineyards, creeks and open space. We need a supervisor who will work with the community to protect our natural and agricultural resources, a supervisor who consistently acts in the best interest of the public, not special interests.
Only Bacon has the integrity, the education - a masters in city planning and a masters in transportation engineering from UC Berkeley - and the experience as a city council member for eight years to help us achieve better county planning.
Do you want to protect and enjoy open space in Alameda County now and for future generations? Then vote for Bacon. Vote early, vote green and vote for the real environmentalist. Vote for Vinnie for Alameda County supervisor for our families and for a better future.