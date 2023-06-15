Thanks to Julie La Blanc for exposing how half-truths can be used to keep folks from the whole truth (6/8/2023). Half-truths are more effective at deception than actually lying because they are factually correct. Their lie is in their omission of facts.
Two widely spread half-truths commonly employed by MAGA Republicans are that Democrats are the party of slavery and Jim Crow but ignore the fact that segregationists left the Democrats in 1968 due to President Johnson’s support for Civil Rights legislation to join the GOP as a result of Nixon’s Southern Strategy losing the South as Johnson predicted and that Hitler banned guns in 1938, but ignore the fact that the ban was only for Jews and that gun laws were actually loosened for Germans. The first half-truth is designed to disguise the fact that the Republicans harbor white supremacists, like David Duke, Richard Spencer and Nick Fuentes and that today’s Confederate states are ruby red. Donald Trump actually had Thanksgiving dinner with Fuentes and Kanye West, a pro Hitler anti-Semite. The second half-truth is designed to convince folks that the slightest gun regulation leads directly to a fascist state. Hitler’s racist fascist state was actually similar to the antebellum slave states where whites had guns but blacks were prohibited. This helps understand why January 6 insurrectionists flew the Confederate flag and wore shirts proclaiming “Camp Auschwitz Staff”: It was a fascist insurrection hoping to make Trump President for Life and suspend the Constitution just as Trump has openly suggested.
The crisis facing our freedom and democracy isn’t political, but spiritual and psychological where the whole truth, accountability for the truth, honor and integrity have all been cast aside. This condition has been promoted by the MAGA churches who cast aside Jesus to support Trump, their anti-Christ, who openly said forgiveness is unnecessary which means Jesus is unnecessary (Matthew 6:24). The fascist rot destroying and dividing our nation stems directly from the spiritual rot and filth spewing from the spiritual sewers that are the MAGA churches. The pretense that MAGA Republicans believe in America and the Constitution is as phony as the MAGA churches pretending they believe in Jesus and the Bible. Their moral degradation is what makes them reject visible evidence that refutes their lies and, instead, embrace imagined unsubstantiated conspiracies.
“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8:32)