Sangeetha Krishnamoorthy, Pleasanton
Though we had been enjoying the nostalgia of using the "honk-and-drive" method while crossing the underground tunnel that leads to the Pleasanton Golf Course, at times we had felt the pain when we had to backup when it's too late for the vehicle coming head-on to back up.
Let’s just say it used be a pain-pleasure experience. Recently a month or so ago, I noticed they installed red/green light signal at the two ends of the tunnel and so you can enter only when there is green on your side.
This is an awesome and welcome change that we all love!! Thank you to Pleasanton Golf Course and the city for making this happen, and more importantly for making this happen in a humble manner without any pomp or loud announcements in this day and age, which deserves some admiration and hence this thank-you note!
Though the nostalgia part will be missed for a short while, the signal change is a much-needed and important safety feature for all, especially when we drive our kids to golf in a hurry. And hence it's a pleasure to see that change made. Thanks a lot again!