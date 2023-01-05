Russ Greenlaw, Livermore
Several weeks ago, I wrote to congratulate Livermore's new City Manager and to ask her to see about fixing a few things that had gone unfixed for a number of years.
Russ Greenlaw, Livermore
Several weeks ago, I wrote to congratulate Livermore’s new City Manager and to ask her to see about fixing a few things that had gone unfixed for a number of years.
I am very pleased to observe that within about one week, the two streetlights I mentioned were fixed. Quick work!
I am also very pleased to also observe that the two left turn signals, which had not been allowing enough traffic to pass, now seem to be functioning much better. Good work!
I am extremely pleased to see that there seems to be progress on the dangerously uneven stretch of city street pavement that had been bothering me for years - it isn’t fixed as of this writing, but I do see that warning signs similar to those at construction sites are now present, seeming to indicate that full repairs are soon to be underway. Fabulous Work!
It is very nice to see things getting fixed in Livermore and I certainly hope our new City Manager stays around for many years to see that things stay fixed. My thanks to you, and Happy New Year!
