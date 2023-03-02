Kenneth Henneman, Pleasanton
Your article last week on FEMA and the large January rainstorm (5” at Dublin, about a 1 in 100 yrs. storm) and flooding increases interest in, and awareness of, unusually large storms that cause Valley flooding. — — Below are comments on Del Valle Reservoir control of large Valley storms & flooding.
Flood worry. On the day after the large 5”/day rainstorm, I was worried that if it continued to rain hard the following days in the watershed above Del Valle Reservoir, or if the forecasted following week rainstorm was unusually large— we could have had extensive flooding in west Pleasanton (& elsewhere). Because water flowing over the Reservoir spillway lip will be very damaging.
What is large? By an unusually large megastorm I mean one causing water to overflow the spillway lip into Arroyo del Valle at a rate likely five times larger than the 2,000 cubic feet per second that was released. Which flooded trails. — — The Reservoir was designed to contain, below the spillway lip, runoff from about a 1:200 yr storm. Technically the design contains a 12” rainfall over 3 days over the 150 square mile watershed. It does a good job, note peak Arroyo del Valle flow during the 1955 flood was 18,000 cfs. Since the 1960s it has been kept below 3,000 cfs.
What is extensive? By large extensive flooding I mean flooding the 4,000-6,000-acre floodplain in west Pleasanton where 30,000-40,000 people live (According to 2018 Valley Hazardous Management Plan). — — These values are for a 1:500 yrs. storm, which storms, unfortunately, appear to be happening much more frequently. Causing one to worry now when a megastorm is forecasted. I worried when 5” of rain fell in one day, almost half of the 12” needed to cause spillway overflow.
What’s the good news? Since the Oroville flood event better stream flow flooding forecast tools have been developed. Knowing a day or two ahead of time really helps people be prepared. During last month’s rainstorm I found, unexpectedly and delightedly, online real time forecasts of Del Valle Reservoir storage and inflow, making it possible now to warn us if a megaflood is coming. A key reason for these comments. I was delighted with this vast improvement in flood control & flood warning systems that I delt with during my 55 years as a water engineer.