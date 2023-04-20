Linda Middlesworth, Sacramento
Thank you so very much for ending the very cruel wild milking contest. As a mother, I cannot imagine what that would feel like if someone did that to me when I was nursing my baby! It is so so cruel and sexist, and they are terrified. They are already often with mastitis (painful enlarged breasts inflamed) from being over milked, but they do not deserve this pain. The milk BELONGS to her baby cow. And the mothers are killed at age 4 for hamburger after the painful and horrid milking. They normally live to 20 years. Please stop teaching our children that it is ok to steal milk from these mothers. No one now should be drinking or eating dairy. It belongs and is designed for baby cows. When humans take cow milk, they then consume IGF-1 growth hormone meant to help her baby grow from 90 lbs. to 1000 lbs. in a year. When humans ingest IGF-1 growth hormone, this promotes DNA changes, which cause breast, prostate and uterine cancers. Please stop using cows for dairy and thank you for not hurting them more with the barbaric milking contests.