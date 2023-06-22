Barry Balanda, Livermore

If Democrats really cared, the schools in inner city mostly Black neighborhoods would be the finest most prestigious magnet schools in the good old U. S. of A. The Democrat-controlled School District Boards of Directors Democrats elevated to Management positions in the various Districts with Monstrous Pay and Retirement packages. Democrats control the Teachers Union, which you would be inclined to believe favored quality education but doesn’t. Inner City Schools are the evidence.