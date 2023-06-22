If Democrats really cared, the schools in inner city mostly Black neighborhoods would be the finest most prestigious magnet schools in the good old U. S. of A. The Democrat-controlled School District Boards of Directors Democrats elevated to Management positions in the various Districts with Monstrous Pay and Retirement packages. Democrats control the Teachers Union, which you would be inclined to believe favored quality education but doesn’t. Inner City Schools are the evidence.
Globalist Republicans are equally at fault.
The Airport was there first.Take any complaint you have about noise from airplanes up with the City Council in office at the time. You knew the Airport was there when you bought the house. Stuff It.
Rodeo is the expression of a rough tough way of life that helped the Human Race achieve the highest standard of living to date. This standard is coveted by everyone who doesn’t already live here. Why else would all those millions be streaming across our southern border? In the midst of such chaos. Eric Mills, Oakland Coordinator, Action for Animals, complains about “Wild Cow Milking,” an activity which is more hazardous to the Cowboy than to the Cow.