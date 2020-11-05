Scott Haggerty, Livermore
I have faithfully served Alameda County District 1 for the last 24 years.
Working together, we have accomplished so much. We have preserved open space, protected Alameda County’s agriculture industry, improved transportation infrastructure, and cared for our most vulnerable residents through food banks, social services and emergency medical services.
As I retire, it is imperative that we elect the best possible replacement. I am proud to support Mayor David Haubert as the next county supervisor to represent District 1.
Mayor Haubert is the best candidate. He knows what it takes to lead. He has the respect and endorsement of the Alameda County Sheriff, firefighters, law enforcement officers and most of the mayors in Alameda County. David cares about and will work hard for all the people of District 1, not select areas or cities. His opponent lacks all of this.
Please join me in voting for David Haubert for Alameda County Supervisor.