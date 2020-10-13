David Gubera, Livermore
Dave Haubert and wife Michele serve at the Seek and Save ministries most Sundays, personally delivering to those in need.
Dave has a heart and plan for the homeless, as well as those addicted to drugs, people with special needs, and the mentally ill. Dave and Michele are all about that, in person.
From Forbes magazine, skyrocketing homelessness has created an environmental and public health disaster. The 44,000 people living, eating, and defecating on the streets of L.A. have brought rats and medieval diseases, including typhus. Garbage is everywhere. Experts fear the return of cholera and leprosy, and homelessness is making people violent.
The Fremont City Council that Vinney Bacon has been a part of has failed terribly. See the recent Patch article, “Fremont Navigation Center Taxpayers $21 million Loss.” Ask anyone who lives in Fremont, especially the Niles community, who know Vinney well. They won't be voting for Vinney.
Fremont recently spent $7.7 million on homeless facilities they decided to put behind the city hall. There was a terrible backlash. Over 200 (people) came to the city council meeting, but Vinney and friends pushed their agenda through.
Bacon and Co. failed for years to bring a downtown Fremont. Growing up in Fremont, and for most of us who lived there, leadership has been absent. From Thornton (near Cloverdale Creamery) to Holy Spirit church was the perfect spot for downtown Fremont. Vinney and friends could not get it done. Go to Fremont and see just what Fremont looks like. What a mess.
Vinney's record in Fremont speaks for itself. We need a different direction than what Vinney has done in his eight years. Look at the differences in the cities where they have been and where they are now.
Good news, Mayor David Haubert has managed Dublin well. Dublin was voted best place to live in California (Money magazine 2018). The current Alameda County Supervisor endorses Mayor Dave Haubert.
Mayor Haubert has proven and distanced himself far from the other candidate. It's about discernment and governance and good choices. Fremont was a beautiful place, and we see what Vinney and Co. have done. What a breath of fresh air coming over the hill to see well-managed cities, including the well-managed, beautiful city of Dublin. Dave understands he works for his constituents, and he is good at it.