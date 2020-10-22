Mark Triska, Pleasanton
We encourage everyone to join us in voting for David Haubert to be our next elected supervisor for Alameda County.
David is an experienced businessman, previously elected school board member, and currently the mayor of Dublin. The City of Dublin is similar to Fremont, in that it is ethnically diverse and growing quickly and has many constituents with varied and different backgrounds and concerns. avid has shown his leadership in Dublin by reaching across the aisle and including all parties in his decision making.
David is a family man, having raised two daughters here, and is a man of conviction and faith. He will vote with his conscience and support what is right, regardless of who has financially supported his campaign. With an MBA from UCLA in finance, David will be fiscally careful in the spending decisions that he makes.
Please join me, current Supervisor Scott Haggerty, the Alameda County Sheriff’s and Firefighter’s offices, all of the TriValley mayors, and many, many others in their support of David Haubert for Alameda County Supervisor.