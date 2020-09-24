Mike Grant, Dublin
This coming November we are choosing a new Alameda County District 1 supervisor. The two individuals running are David Haubert, the current mayor of Dublin, and Vinnie Bacon, a Fremont City Council member. I have known Haubert for years and, to be honest, I have not always agreed with some of his ideas for the city. But I know one thing, Haubert is a big picture guy and is all about helping the people. He is an honest person and has done a pretty good job as mayor of Dublin.
What has me writing is because the other candidate, Bacon, looks like he is not in the same game with Haubert. There has been so much propaganda put out by a Dublin resident by the name of Kerrie Chabot that I went online and was shocked at what I found. Bacon was fined by the state Fair Political Practices Commission for not filing a financial report from his campaign for the Fremont city council. In today's world are you not sick of this kind of political crap going on?
If so, please don't be fooled by claims that Haubert is not the right person to take the seat as the next District 1 supervisor. After seeing what's online about Bacon’s record, why would we trust him? We need an honest politician like Haubert and not someone who can't even file his campaign finances with the state on time.
Vote for Dave Haubert.