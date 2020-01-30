As a veteran and former police officer, I have an inherent distrust of politicians. Most make a lot of noise and promises that go by the wayside after they are elected.
My wife and I have known David Haubert and his family for almost 20 years. We saw his dedication to the community when entering the political arena, when he was elected to the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees, to the Dublin City Council, and later when he was elected mayor of Dublin. His dedication to the City of Dublin is beyond question, and I know that this type of dedication will continue as Alameda County District 1 supervisor.
He is the only candidate not tied to any party, and he is endorsed by both Democrats and Republicans. He is also endorsed by Tri-Valley mayors. These mayors know the kind of experience and skills needed to be a successful and locally focused supervisor.