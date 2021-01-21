Michael Fredrich, Livermore
Prior to last November's election, Supervisor Haubert made a joint statement with his opponent Councilman Vinnie Bacon calling for the "Alameda County Board of Supervisors to place a moratorium on the review of new solar power plants on agricultural land until the county completes a comprehensive study and mapping project on the appropriate siting, scale and operation of solar power plants, if any, on agricultural land, and incorporates this work in a solar ordinance and General Plan Amendment."
Now that Supervisor Haubert has taken office, and reviews of both the Aramis and SunWalker industrial solar projects will probably come before the Alameda Board of Supervisors in February, Supervisor Haubert needs to fulfill his pledge for a moratorium on such projects until a comprehensive solar policy is adopted.
You can help prevent the destruction of open space, wildlife habitat and agriculture in North Livermore by contacting Supervisor Haubert at david.haubert@acgov.org or 510-272-6691 and telling him to honor his campaign pledge. Remind him that the voters of Alameda County passed Measure D to protect North Livermore, not turn it into an industrial wasteland.
You can find more information about industrial solar in North Livermore at www.savenorthlivermorevalley.com.