Johanna Thompson, Livermore
David Haubert is spending his large, developer-funded campaign war chest on mailers that misrepresent his opponent Vinnie Bacon's record during the eight years Vinnie served on the Fremont City Council.
The ‘missed meetings’ referenced on one of Haubert's mailers were not city council meetings; they were meetings of commissions to which Vinnie had been appointed, and many of the meetings Vinnie was unable to attend were attended by his alternate from the council, as is the usual custom. The truth is that in eight years on the Fremont city council, Vinnie missed only two council meetings.
Haubert also attacked Vinnie for being in the 4-1 majority to raise council members' annual stipends from $14,000 to $24,000 after the council had not had a raise in nearly two decades.
Lastly, during Vinnie's tenure as a Fremont city council member, he has never voted against funding fire departments.
It's a shame that someone asking us for our votes resorts to deliberate distortions of his opponent's record. Does he think so little of us that he thinks we deserve to be lied to? Vinnie is not only the clean-money candidate, he's also the ethical, truthful candidate.
Livermore has worked for many years to protect our last remaining open spaces from rampant development. Do we really want to be represented on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors by someone like Haubert who is beholden to real estate developers? I know I don't!
I'm voting for Vinnie Bacon for Alameda County supervisor.