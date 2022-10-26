The Mummy, Dracula, an albino “werewolf,” skeletons, a naughty witch or two and numerous beings from the underworld invite the living and the dead to The Great Trumpkin Haunted House, where the ex-president and his minions will be unapologetically skewered. Right wingers take heart; Hillary is locked up and on public display.
Trump-ball and corn hole on hand for the squeamish (some graphic displays; not recommended for small children). Fine European chocolates and a witch’s brew for the well-misbehaved.
Where: 454 Stanford Court, Livermore (two blocks from Deacon Dave’s holiday lights). Saturday and Sunday Oct. 29-30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Halloween from 6:30-9 p.m.
Free admission to those in costume or who bring a tasty can or pantry item for the Food Bank. Otherwise, a $5 donation is strongly suggested in exchange for your liberated soul.