Richard Andrews, Livermore
Dear City Council of the City of Livermore.
When you are presented with evidence of a bad error that you are part of, do you correct it? Or do you take the easy route and stick to your original mistake in fear of an "image" of weakness? I fear this time "image" trumps reason, in that you are leaning toward the easier second option. That is sad, and truly a sign of weakness. The great President, Harry Truman, said "The Buck Stops here!" He took his mistakes and claimed them (as did Eisenhower). Then, Truman defeated the "money man", Tom Dewey. The people want honesty over cleverness. Livermore wants true representation. Please reject the sell out, and support the citizens, not special interests.
When Jay Davis, who strongly opposed the opposition to Eden, examined more facts, he changed his position on the current "New" Eden. He now rejects its greatly altered form, and wrote it out clearly in a letter to you. That takes strength. He, like Councilwoman Bonanno, is a recognized insightful and diligent pursuer of facts. Which is why both are highly regarded at the Lab.
Dr. Bonanno, I think you have the same strength as Mr. Davis. But can you make a change based on facts that were obfuscated and hidden from you? Ms. Kiick, are you strong enough to say you were misled by a biased opinion, and take back your support? Your reputations are on the line. "Cave in" and the void you create by ignoring facts will be your legacy. Do the right thing, and the citizenry of Livermore will respect you. Get a neutral legal opinion, and you'll have the justification for your vote. The very agreement you have with the State of California gives you, as OUR Council, a path, and complete vindication. Sadly, you were hoodwinked into supporting a mistake. I know you both are smart enough to recognize what occurred when you are apprised of the facts. Will you be strong enough to act?
Mayor Woerner, and Vice Mayor Munro, and Mr. Carling: I am a voting citizen of Livermore for over 34 years. I ask that you also re-examine your stand. Your constituency is at least 2 to 1 against it. Are you aware you are ignoring them?