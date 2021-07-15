Mark Frise, Livermore
Why is it that?:
Why we can have the Spanish flu and German measles, but cannot say Chinese (or Wuhan) virus/flu?
Why for four years illegal children were kept in cages at the border, but they miraculously became detention centers the day after the election?
Why walls don't work at the border, but Congress had a wall around the Capitol building for 6 months to keep people out?
Why when Trump stopped flights from China in 2020 there were cries of xenophobia, but when Biden stopped flights from India in 2021 all were heard were crickets?
Why Biden cancelled the XL pipeline on Day 1, but gave his blessing for Russia to build a pipeline to Germany?
Why the Left "celebrates" diversity, but will shut down any opinion contrary to theirs as "racist, homophobic, xenophobic, bigoted"?
Why Kapernick was celebrated for taking a knee for his beliefs, but Tebow was vilified for taking a knee for his beliefs?
Why liberals always complain that the country is being run by "old white people", but the president, speaker of the house & senate majority leader (all Democrats) are "old white people"?
Why liberals push for the voting age to drop to age 16, yet will say we should not prosecute teenagers for violent crimes as adults because their brains are not fully developed?
Why, in 2017, the majority of Senate Democrats signed a letter to preserve the filibuster, but now that they have the majority, those same Senators attack the filibuster as "an archaic rule" and "racist"?
Why if a Republican president fires an appointee from a previous (Democrat) administration there is a media firestorm, but if a Democrat president fires an appointee from a previous (Republican) administration we, again, only hear crickets?
Why if Republicans in Congress vote to halt pending legislation they are called "obstructionists", but if Democrats in Congress vote to halt pending legislation they are called, "the resistance?"