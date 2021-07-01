Thomas Jefferson, Livermore
We in Livermore are so fortunate to have an Alameda County Household Hazardous Waste Facility in our city.
One can conveniently drop off hazardous materials such as batteries, fluorescent tubes, herbicides, motor oil, antifreeze, electronics, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, etc. Just go to their website (stopwaste.org/hhw), make an appointment, gather together your hazardous waste in the rear of your vehicle, and at the appointment time, head over to the facility at 5584 La Ribera St., Livermore. Wear a mask and stay in your vehicle. What could be easier!
Check out their website for more information. Oh yes, the fee for this great service is zero, nothing, nada — it's free!