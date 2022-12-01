This past Monday, on November 28, the City Council discussed the Housing and Human Services Grant Priorities for 2023-2024. Allocating money for these services is one of critical responsibilities of city government; the four priorities, developed with resident participation help determine criteria for allocating what is likely to be around one million dollars from federal, state, county, and local sources. Here’s what the recommended priorities are:
1. Public Health: caring for the dental, medical, and mental health of low-income residents, seniors, and unsheltered community members, as well as providing support services for those in need. The range of the potential needs is quite wide, including—for example—people with disabilities, those in need of substance abuse treatment, and survivors of domestic violence.
2. Housing Services: housing is a basic human need for individual stability and security. Yet the whole community also benefits when people remain housed or can move from homelessness to being housed. Rental assistance and support services help provide a safety net for some.
3. Homeless Services: Livermore has worked hard to provide these services for our unsheltered population. This work in this category will continue by providing emergency shelter or temporary housing, basic needs, assistance with employment, and support services.
4. Safety Net Access: providing services for non-English speakers, people with disabilities, seniors, low-income families, and youth that might include access to social programs that are difficult to access, ensuring food security, and assisting in transportation.
Writ large, these priorities are about ensuring that everyone in our community has their basic needs met. The list is long; a million dollars—the cost of two affordable housing units—makes a dent in it, but let’s not forget that there will also be much more that needs to be done. And here’s a big thank you to city staff, service providers, and those who volunteer to help provide for all.