Greg Scott, Livermore
Contrary to Ramona Krausncik's letter, "Your health is Your Responsibility Not Mine", (The Independent, 6/17): Your health is not only a personal responsibility, it is the responsibility of us all. It is an invincibility fallacy to think we are free of COVID-19 with a mythical 100% efficacy vaccine to mutations.
Few individuals have a valid reason not to be vaccinated. They are not only a danger to themselves, they are a danger to us all. Not being vaccinated leads to greater incidences of COVID-19 in non-vaccinated individuals and greater transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 strains to others not vaccinated. It also increases the chances for a vaccine-escape strain. A person has the liberty not to get vaccinated; unfortunately, they thusly have the liberty to make others sick. The nightmare is that the irresponsibility of not being vaccinated could lead to the moot point of being vaccinated at all.
It would benefit everyone to be vaccinated and to take the responsibility to encourage others to get vaccinated. The dominant SARS-CoV-2 strain in the United States is Alpha, B.1.1.7, or the UK strain. It is 50% more transmissible than the D614G strain - where aspartic acid, "D", is substituted with glycine, "G", at the 614th amino acid position in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that attaches to the host cell.
The most notorious of the mutations in Alpha is lovingly called "Nelly" by the Brits for N501Y - the amino acid asparagine is replaced with the amino acid tyrosine at the 501st amino acid position in the spike protein. Metaphorically, this is like the SARS-CoV-2 acquiring a new powerful formula of super glue and a blow torch to attach to ACE2 (angiotensin converting enzyme 2) and enter the host cell (endocytosis).
The vaccines are highly effective against the Alpha strain because they are polyclonal. This means the vaccines are creating antibodies for parts of the spike protein that have not mutated, making the spike protein dysfunctional. Less so, but still with high efficacy, the vaccines work against Beta, Gamma and Delta strains, especially with two doses of the mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccines.
It is a citizen's responsibility to encourage as many as possible to get vaccinated. Only in some kind of non-viral bubble that does not exist does your health does not affect mine. It is of less value to our community and to me for you to be sickened, contagious or dead.