We need to figure out how those that have sufficient resources can give to those that lack critical resources. Those that lack necessary resources may be housed or unhoused. COVID-19 did not help us in the logistics of generous hearts wanting and needing to share resources. Social relationships have been ruptured, lives lost or severely impacted, and other circumstances have changed. We need to heal in this arena - physically and emotionally.
Pre-COVID-19, we had a strong community at the Discovery Church Community Breakfast. The pandemic decimated the number of attendants of this community and upstaged the very generous and loving efforts to put this breakfast on. (Disclosure: I am not a member of the Discovery Church.)
Those that have few resources can be hard to reach, such as the homeless diaspora. Transportation can be difficult.
Discovery Church is very welcoming. There are no stipulations regarding breakfast attendance, other than we be kind and respectful to each other. This Sunday breakfast (9 - 9:45 am, Final Seating: 9:30 am, 5862 Las Positas Road, Livermore - near Vasco Road) is a place of brief solace over food in what can otherwise be a difficult world. We all need to strengthen social relationships in this increasingly lonely world. The breakfast is open to those of any resource level.
Can we rebuild this community gathering? Yes, we can and we will. We are a strong, resilient community and we know we must heal. We are not going to mend though ideologies or being in our separate physical or religious corners. Having a meal together is a way of transcending this.
“It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood, / A beautiful day for a neighbor / Would you be mine? / Could you be mine? / It’s a neighborly day in this beauty wood, / A neighborly day for a beauty. / Would you be mine? / Could you be mine? / I have always wanted to have a neighbor just like you! / I’ve always wanted to live in a neighborhood with you. / So let’s make the most of this beautiful day, / Since we’re together we might as well say, / Would you be mine? / Could you be mine? / Won’t you be my neighbor? / Won’t you please, / Won’t you please? / Please won’t you be my neighbor?” (Fred “Mister” Rogers, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” 1967)