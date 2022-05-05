Ann Giannini, Livermore
We have endured 15 years of off-the-rails poor self-serving decision making by former mayor John Marchand. Now he “wants more,” it seems. He hungers for mass development again, for instance, the proposed Eden Housing plan that he initiated directly across the street from his beloved Monster Legacy housing. He fails to comprehend that the people want and deserve a real City Park, not a few benches crammed in small walkways.
Maybe, he should roll along in another direction
Go EAST and take his cronies with him to Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York, and even smaller cities, such as Louisville, Memphis, Kansas City, and others.
He fails to comprehend that this area is the Suburbs. We like our cattle dotted hills, charming wineries, ranches, agriculture, and open spaces.
We voted for him many times in the past. Shame on us if we fall for such poor leadership again. ENOUGH!