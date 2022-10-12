Richard Andrews, Livermore

I heard a psychologist on the radio saying we are all so surrounded by the street violence, chaos, war, money problems and Covid, that most of us are getting what she called “Hopelessness Exhaustion”. Normally we can shift from the blues of having so much go wrong to better thoughts and deeds to lift our spirits. But we are so overwhelmed that we are exhausted and feeling hopeless. Her idea, which I really like, was that we need to find a small manageable project or problem and fix it or finish it. Then you feel useful and good.