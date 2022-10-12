Richard Andrews, Livermore
I heard a psychologist on the radio saying we are all so surrounded by the street violence, chaos, war, money problems and Covid, that most of us are getting what she called “Hopelessness Exhaustion”. Normally we can shift from the blues of having so much go wrong to better thoughts and deeds to lift our spirits. But we are so overwhelmed that we are exhausted and feeling hopeless. Her idea, which I really like, was that we need to find a small manageable project or problem and fix it or finish it. Then you feel useful and good.
At this time, I was driving to Pleasanton for KIDS AGAINST HUNGER to work as a volunteer for packing food packages to send to Ukraine. This is thanks to Mony Nop. He reached out to a number of us (40+) to go and spend an hour and a half making boxes of food to ship over there and feed the children of this horrible war. That short period of time was really good for me, and the other volunteers, too. All felt good, tired, and useful. I would highly suggest you all give it a try. We paid a small fee to help support this wonderful work, and I’d pay double for the good feeling.
But most of all I want to thank MONY NOP and his wife Sofie, for taking time out of his campaign to get the people there, as well as working there themselves to feed the children. He really proved himself to me as a true “people’s person”, who puts people’s needs ahead of his own. A great leader.