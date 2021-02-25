Rev. Heather Leslie Hammer, Rev. Kathy La Point-Collup, Rev. Chelsea Constant Asbury United Methodist Church, Livermore
We want to live in a community we can be proud of - as pastors and community leaders, we detest the hatred and violence toward Asian Americans in Oakland and throughout the Bay Area in recent days.
Lunar New Year should bring hope in a dark time of pandemic. Instead, violence toward Asian Americans reminds us of the shameful legacy of racism in California history, including the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and ‘Yellow Peril.’ The anniversary of the Japanese Internment Camps Executive Order, Feb. 19, 1942, is another painful reminder of our nation’s unjust treatment of 120,000 American citizens of Asian descent.
We do not want to pass on a legacy of ‘us against them.’ Our church stands for acceptance and inclusion of all people. We are engaged in anti-racism work, as well as ‘living room conversations’ to learn to dialogue with people with whom we have difference of opinion.
We invite you to call 925-447-1950 to help foster the wellbeing of all people in our community.