David Haubert, Alameda County Supervisor, District 1

On Feb. 9, I held a community town hall to learn more about the impacts of the County’s eviction moratorium that was put in place years ago to help struggling renters get by during the pandemic. It was clear to me that many rental housing providers have been denied the rents that are rightfully theirs as a direct result of the eviction moratorium. Instead of focusing on our most vulnerable residents the moratorium has been used by many renters who are capable of paying rent as a blanket justification to shirk their responsibility. As a result, housing providers are owed tens, perhaps hundreds of millions of dollars of unpaid rent. As a result, many rental housing providers have been forced to sell or face bankruptcy or foreclosure, thereby reducing the available rental housing stock.