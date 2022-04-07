Brian Bonner, Livermore
As Legacy's massive project at First and L Streets in Livermore fills in its complete volumetric bulk with roofing now in place, passersby can see what out of scale buildings like this mean for Livermore. The need for a viable public open space to the east of Legacy is now critical and obvious. We can now see that affordable housing should not be located in the oversize and 'barracks like' building on Railroad proposed by Eden Housing, but instead should be moved to nearby parcels to the north and elsewhere, as needed. Precedent exists. The City moved housing to make space for Stockmen’s Park with apparent ease.
We have creative and talented people in Livermore, on the City Council, in City government, and in the city's population. Eden is an experienced developer. Surely, we together can avoid the mistake of placing out of scale, inappropriate buildings on the last remaining site in the center of downtown, a second time. Legacy is a reality. Eden Housing is not, yet.