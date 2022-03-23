Ann Giannini, Livermore
Hello Citizens,
We are witnessing the brutal destruction of Ukraine by its neighbor, Russia. The Russian citizens are uninformed and punished if they question anything. Unfortunately, they cannot do anything to stop it.
All this misery caused by one greedy egotistical man, and history proves this has happened many times.
Whether these leaders are in countries or small cities, the people endure indifference as they turn their backs on the citizens to please their agendas. Very similar here, don’t you think? However, we in our city, a mere tiny pinpoint on the global map, can easily remove our leaders. ALL WE HAVE TO DO HERE IS VOTE THEM OUT!