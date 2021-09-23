Maryann Brent, Livermore
As a member of Save Livermore Downtown, I would like to share what I know and the information I have gathered regarding contamination of the Downtown Center.
• Save Livermore Downtown and other members of the community have never said that the development of a park instead of a housing project would not need to address existing contamination at the former Lucky site.
• The concern has been that the City rushed the approval of the Eden Housing project through without any environmental analysis or disclosure of how the existing contamination would be addressed to ensure it did not either get worse or result in harm to the new residents of the project.
• If a park was to be proposed instead of housing, we would expect the City to conduct a thorough analysis to determine what actions need to be taken to ensure it was safe for all visitors.
• Recommended actions could include excavation of dirty soil and/or replacement with clean soil and other techniques that experts would have to study.
• That said, the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board has recognized there are vapor intrusion risks with the residential buildings due to volatile organic compounds (VOCs) present in soil gas and groundwater beneath the site. Vapor intrusion occurs when toxic vapors move up through the slab into the indoor air of a building, where they can endanger the health of the inhabitants of the building. The vapors do not pose the same problems to outdoor visitors of parks and open space, where they are dispersed in the outdoor air.
• Nevertheless, a regional park at the former Lucky site would need to go through the same environmental review as any other proposed use to determine what actions would be best to ensure that public health is protected to the greatest extent.