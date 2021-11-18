Jay Davis, Livermore
The Beatles song describes our downtown situation well. Eden’s demand that a $500,000 bond be posted to cover their costs resulting from Save Livermore Downtown’s actions is actually a good step. This discussion can now shift to the courts rather than being conducted through letters to the editor in The Independent with accompanying hints of impropriety by city council members. At the same time, this development presents an opportunity for the council to consider retreating from a project that has steadily diminishing support in the community. It will be both financially and politically expensive to manage the retreat for both parties, but this change in venue offers a chance to find a downtown plan that the citizens of Livermore can support. America is regularly described as a litigious society, but in this case, we should be glad of the opportunity to resort to the courts, not next year’s elections, as a solution.