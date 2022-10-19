Nancy Mulligan, Livermore
I’m so excited to think about what our new city council would be like if we elect Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos. Mony has come from a very hard life as a child, arriving on our shores as a teen where he had to learn a new language, a new culture, and find a place for himself. He did just that, becoming a valued member of the Livermore Police Department for 17 years. He was able to start a new business after leaving the Police Department, but he’s still found time to give back to the community in so many ways. He loves Livermore and wants to keep it healthy and thriving. Carol Wahrer feels her voice has not been heard, as so many of us have felt. She is determined to give the citizens a voice and their concerns respected. She wants to make sure that citizens feel their city continues to be a wonderful place to live. Ben Barrientos also feels that it’s so important to listen to the people and plans to have monthly town halls or coffee klatches to make himself available to the citizens. These 3 candidates can bring a new and fresh perspective to the Livermore City Council. It’s time to retire the old and give the new a chance. If they are elected, we can look forward to a Council who will LISTEN to US, the citizens of Livermore. It will be a place where we can feel safe to share our ideas and concerns. We need to vote for MONY NOP, CAROL WAHRER AND BEN BARRIENTOS.