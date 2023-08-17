Jan Brovont, Livermore
Last Saturday, my husband and I had a lovely afternoon and evening attending the Heritage Guild’s 50th Anniversary Progressive Dinner.
The first stop was at the Carnegie Building between 3rd & 4th Streets. We toured upstairs where The Art Association and the Heritage Guild have various items for sale, viewed historical Livermore photos, a variety of paintings and other excellent works of art by local artists. We also viewed a pictorial history of the Carnegie Building. The Heritage Guild also offers some interesting books for sale. We had a tasty appetizer with a cool lemonade, and visited some friends we hadn’t seen lately. Later, we walked to the bandstand to hear a more detailed version of the building’s history, including the residents who worked hard to obtain donations to get the building constructed. Soon it was time to move on to the Hagemann Ranch.
At the ranch, we visited with old friends and met some new ones. Before dinner, we toured the Book Mobile where we saw many miniature paintings, photos and several artifacts. The Book Mobile visits the schools’ third graders in our town to help teach them about Livermore’s colorful history. We also looked at some of the animals and old equipment. After a delicious dinner served with the help of many docents, we relaxed and listened to Jeff Kaskey, the Hagemann Ranch Curator. We heard a detailed history of the ranch and some of the buildings, also, the gardens and the resident animals we had seen earlier.
Our dessert course was at the historical Duarte’s Garage at the Lincoln Highway Museum. Visiting this museum is always fun and full of amazing history. The three fire trucks have been beautifully restored to their original look. Walking around with the ice cream sundaes or root beer floats was a great ending to a wonderfully planned evening.
It is evident that the Guild went all out on this 50 Year Celebration, and it was enjoyed by all. We would like to thank the Guild for all of the support provided by the docents, your dedicated work which made this a successful and memorable event. Thank you also for all of the knowledge which you shared.
