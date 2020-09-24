Michelle McDonald, Dublin
Servant leadership is critical to our communities. We need people who roll up their sleeves and get things done; someone who is willing to say yes when other people say no.
Melissa Hernandez has done that for a long time in our community of Dublin -- in our youth sports leagues, in our schools, on city committees -- long before she became a member of our city council. That is why I’m supporting her bid for to become mayor.
We need someone whose actions match her words. We need someone who does the work, rather than just talking about it. Melissa is connected. She is invested. She is prepared. She is the right choice in this race. She is ready to lead Dublin. I hope you will join me and vote for her.