Tony Luu, Livermore
Kanidiss Hewing is an outstanding candidate for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees. I have had the privilege of knowing her for the past 15 years. Throughout this time, she has shown integrity, independence, intelligence, and a balanced temperament. In addition, she would bring a fresh and welcome perspective as a long-standing member of the Livermore community where her family has lived for decades.
Kandiss represents a bit of all of us in Livermore. She is a single parent of two. Her daughter is attending a Livermore middle school. She is the guardian for a nephew who is attending a Livermore elementary school. She also works fulltime in administration at San Jose State University. She understands the challenges of education and life in general.
Kandiss is a creative thinker and empathises with others in the community. She is an advocate for those that need the most help. The Livermore community is growing more diverse each year and our school district reflects that as well. Kandiss has shown an ability and willingness to think outside the box and is not afraid to ask the tough questions that lead to positive solutions.
I wholeheartedly endorse Kandiss Hewing for the LVJUSD Board of Trustees.