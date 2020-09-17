Eric Wayne, Livermore
My home has been Livermore for the last 26 years. My two oldest kids graduated from Livermore High School while my two youngest are currently enrolled here.
I see that the Livermore Education Association has endorsed two candidates for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees. My question is this: on what criteria are these endorsements based?
I support Kandiss Hewing. She is an energetic, organized, hard-working young woman deeply concerned about children's education. She is an alumna of Livermore schools and would like to see them continue on the same path that helped her so greatly. Besides this, her background is in education and she has kids in school here. My endorsement is for Kandiss Hewing based on these criteria.