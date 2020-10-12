Anthony Puello, Pleasanton
People are defined not by their words, but their actions, because of this I believe Kandiss Hewing is a clear choice for LVJUSD School Board.
As Kandiss’ former manager for three years, I can attest to the dedication she demonstrated to her responsibilities, but as a close friend for the last eight years, I can attest to the dedication she has for people.
I knew that I would hire Kandiss almost as soon as I met her. It was clear when engaging with her that this was the type of person that I wanted to be around, the type of person that we need around. She is a caring and compassionate person that is courageous enough to stand for what she believes in. I have witnessed her show kindness and respect to complete strangers with complete honesty and integrity for what she believes in. Her belief that everyone deserves an equal and fair opportunity, children especially, as she demonstrates through engagement with the school and activities that her incredible daughter and nephew partake in.
Those closest to her know that she will stand with you and be in your corner when needed without judgement and simultaneously challenge you to learn that you can and will always do better. She personally did this for me a few years ago during a very difficult time in my life. I was welcomed into her home with open arms and became part of her family. Having been fortunate enough to become part of their lives, I learned quickly why she is the person that she is. The environment that she has not only cultivated but was brought into is one to make you feel truly blessed and cared for.
She is the person you need to vote for because she understands that this is not a job, it’s a responsibility. A responsibility to do everything in her power to make sure that the children of Livermore are given a fair and equal opportunity to be and perform their best and to make sure that their futures aren’t simply left to the idea of ‘business as usual.’
She is invested and deeply rooted in this community and wants what anyone should want, only the best. The best comes through strength and compassion, and you’ll find that in my dear friend, Kandiss Hewing. Stand up for what you believe in, stand up with her.